Manoj Joshi rejects OTT dominance on films' success, calls it a "myth"

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Veteran actor Manoj Joshi attended the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India 2025 (IFFI) on Thursday, where he reflected on the legacy of films amid a growth in the OTT sector.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Joshi opened up about the "myth" surrounding the downfall of films due to OTT content.

"I feel even if AI has entered our world, we should remember that technology is here because of us and not the other way around. The myth that films are not working today because of OTT platforms will go away. There is nothing like that. If the content is good, people go to watch films, and they will go. Today, a lot of national subjects have started coming to the fore. This is also a great thing," he shared.

Joshi also reflected on the journey of the International Film Festival of India and how it has been presenting the Indian culture to the world.

"I have been coming to IFFI for the past few years. This is the largest Indian film festival in the world. Every year, something new happens here. Indian culture is reflected in every part of the festival. The way our Korean sister (South Korean lawmaker Jaewon Kim) sang Vande Mataram at the inaugural ceremony has strongly shown India's greatness and its heritage,' the actor added.

The curtains of the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) unfurled on Thursday with a historic parade, a blend of cultural performances and a cinematic tribute to upcoming and past iconic movies of India.

The opening ceremony of IFFI 2025 was attended by numerous stars, including Anupam Kher, Muzaffar Ali, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and others.

Apart from the inaugural addresses by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Governor of Goa Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, the opening ceremony also witnessed the facilitation of South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna for completing 50 years in the entertainment industry.

Adding to the excitement, the historic parade also witnessed tributes to the iconic scenes and films of Hindi cinema.

