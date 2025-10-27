Manoj Joshi's 'Chanakya' to be staged in Delhi, dedicates shows to "all the soldiers of the army in Operation Sindoor"

New Delhi [India], October 27 : Renowned actor Manoj Joshi's popular play 'Chanakya' is going to be staged in Delhi in November. While discussing his theatrical performance, he highlighted the historical significance and contemporary relevance of Chanakya.

He also shared that he is dedicating the shows to soldiers who displayed exemplary valour during Operation Sindoor.

"This play, 'Chanakya', has been going on for the last 37 years. First, it was screened in Gujarati in 1990. And after that, it was screened in Hindi in 1995. And this play is in Hindi. And for the first time in Delhi, ticket shows are being held...And I am doing it commercially for the first time in Delhi. I have done countless sold-out shows in Delhi for the organisation," Joshi said while addressing the media.

Talking about the relevance of Chanakya's ideologies in today's world, he added, "Chanakya is a thought of our culture. ..And even today, Chanakya's ideologies, whether in management, strategy, or politics, remain contemporary for everyone...And will always be."

He noted, "I am doing these four shows in Delhi and I am dedicating these shows to all the soldiers of the army in our Operation Sindoor."

Manoj Joshi, celebrated for his commanding presence on stage and screen, brings to life the timeless historical drama 'Chanakya', a theatrical masterpiece that portrays how, nearly 2,500 years ago, Acharya Chanakya united a fragmented India to establish the mighty Mauryan Empire.

When asked whether the play's association with ancient Magadha (modern-day Bihar) has any political relevance, especially with the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

"Bihar has always been the land of scholars and great leaders. Every leader in our country should remember Chanakya's principle that the seat of power is not for personal pleasure but for dedicating oneself to nation-building. That is what Chanakya lived and demonstrated," he said in a statement.

Speaking about his choice of venue, he said, "I could have staged this play in a large commercial auditorium, but my emotional bond and deep respect for NSD compelled me to bring Chanakya to this iconic stage."

Manoj Joshi will present four special shows of Chanakya on November 1 and November 2 2025, at the Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor