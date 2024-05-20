Manoj Manchu's intense avatar as 'black sword' in 'Mirai' redefines super hero's universe

Mumbai, May 20 The makers of Teja Sajja-starrer 'Mirai' on Monday unveiled the first glimpse of Telugu actor Manoj Manchu as the 'black sword'.

Manoj, who turned 41 on May 20, features in a never-seen-before intense and powerful avatar, equipped with a strange weapon, standing against a backdrop of a massacred landscape. His presence with a mix of swag and intensity highlights his character's strength and significance in the narrative, making him the 'Black Sword'.

The one-minute, 15-second introduction video begins with a dialogue that says, "This is about the black sword, the most dangerous force in this world."

We can then see Manoj looking deadly as he wears a long black coat, sporting long hair with a ponytail and a stylish beard, and performing intense action scenes with a sword.

Last seen in the 2017 Telugu war drama 'Okkadu Migiladu', Manoj, who is returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of eight years, shared his first look on social media and wrote: "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time to present you all a new me a.k.a. #TheBlackSword from #MIRAI And can't get a better occasion than this to give u all a special treat on my birthday with the glimpse!! Hope you'll love it... It was a privilege joining forces with this very special team."

Speaking about the film, Manoj said in a statement: "Coming back to the industry with such a powerful and intriguing character has been both challenging and exhilarating. The Black Sword is a character that resonates with the strength and resilience that every hero should embody. I am overwhelmed with excitement to share this journey with my fans, who have waited patiently for my return."

The film stars Teja Sajja as the 'Super Yodha'.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film is set against the backdrop of the visually stunning and narrative-rich world of Mirai. It explores the secrets of Ashoka’s nine unknown books.

'Mirai' will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

