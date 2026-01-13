Manoj Muntashir calls ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’, a song about quiet pain, fragile hope

Mumbai, Jan 13 Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who has penned the song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’, has said that the song is about the quiet pain and fragile hope.

The song echoes longing, separation, and the quiet hope of returning home. Manoj describes the song as a heartfelt tribute to timeless emotions and to the lyrical legacy that inspired it.

While writing ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’, Muntashir consciously drew inspiration from legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar, particularly from the iconic song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’. He shared that the emotional depth and simplicity of that song shaped his approach, reinforcing his belief that honesty in emotion is what truly endures.

Talking about the song, Manoj said, “I grew up admiring Javed Akhtar sahab’s writing, and ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ is a song that has always lived deep inside me. While writing ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge,’ my only intent was to remain true to that same emotional honesty and simplicity. I am deeply grateful to Anurag Singh for trusting me with such a delicate emotion. Mithoon’s deeply expressive eyes constantly push me to write better poetry, and I must thank Bhushan ji for giving me the opportunity to be part of a song that carries so much heart. This song is not about grand words, it is about the quiet pain and fragile hope of every home waiting for someone to return”.

Directed by Anurag Singh, ‘Border 2’ brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

‘Border 2’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film promises scale and emotion.

The film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

