Manoj Muntashir reveals how 'Mera Desh Pahle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi' will inspire youth

Mumbai, Sep 23 Renowned Bollywood lyricist and poet, Manoj Muntashir, has curated a musical stage show named "Mera Desh Pahle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi", based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Muntashir was asked, "What inspiration will the young get from this show?"

To this, the lyricist shared that the biggest lesson the youth can get from "Mera Desh Pahle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi" is how one should not let circumstances stop them from achieving their goals.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "From this show, the young will learn that all their excuses to not make it big in life due to circumstances are baseless. PM Modi's story goes to show us that if we really wish to do something, no power in the world is able to stop us."

He added that another major thing that the youth will get to learn from the show is patriotism.

"The story of PM Modi is a tale of patriotism. I believe that it is not just the story of a person, but of an entire nation," he concluded.

Conceptualised by Muntashir, "Mera Desh Pahle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi" chronicles PM Modi's journey from childhood to his inspiring political career and extraordinary leadership.

Directed by Deepak Gattani, the show enjoys some powerful renditions by B Praak, Sneha Shankar, Rishi Singh, Ashish Kulkarni, and Ujwal Gajbhar.

Speaking during the special screening of the musical, Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor shared her excitement while talking exclusively with IANS.

She said, “I am very excited. I think the whole of India is aware of his story. But to see it represented in such an artistic form, as an artist, I am very happy and very excited.” She further added, “Like I said, his story and everything he is doing for the country – I think everything he does is inspiring.”

