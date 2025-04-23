Manoj Muntashir Shukla urges PM Modi to avenge the deaths of innocents killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai, April 23 Writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avenge the death of the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam attack.

Shukla dropped a thought-provoking video on his IG, urging the Hindu community to unite against Muslim terror. "Thank God, none of your loved ones were killed in the Pahalgam attack, but for how long. If not in Kashmir, then in Murshidabad, Kolkata, Godhra, Delhi, or Muzaffarnagar, your number will come. If you have decided not to fight, then simply wait for your turn. If you cannot unite by saying "Har Har Mahadev", then learn Kalma, at least your life will be spared," he said

Bashing the secular act, Shukla went on saying "If I say, 'Hindu is in danger', you will say- 'He is a Sanghi', a member of the RSS. If I say 'Batoge to Katoge', you will say 'he is a BJP sycophant'. If I say ''Auranzeb's Islam will not rule now', you will say 'we are secular'. Why did your secular card not work in Pahalgam? Please do not say that terrorism does not have a religion- this liberal mindset influenced by social media does not hold any value in my eyes. "

Citing the examples of victims Santosh Jagdale and Manju Nath who were brutally killed by the terrorists, he said, "Santosh Jagdale's family hid in the tent to save their lives- the terrorists asked him to come out and recite the Kalima and when he was unable to recite it, he was shot. Manju Nath Rao from Karnataka was shot in front of his wife Pallavi. When Pallavi said- 'You have killed my husband, killed me as well', they replied- 'we won't kill you, just go and tell Modi'"

The writer requested our Prime Minister to avenge the death of the 28 lives lost during the Pahalgam terror attack. "Yes, we will tell Modi. A Prime Minister is like a father to the nation- Modi Ji, your children have been killed, your daughters have been widowed, your mothers have lost their children - you will have to avenge their deaths," Shukla said

