Manoj Paramahamsa tells Pawan Kalyan: Always thought Vijay was the hardest working star but you went one step ahead!

Chennai, Oct 2 Ace cameraman Manoj Paramahamsa, who is one of the two cinematographers who shot actor Pawan Kalyan's blockbuster film 'They call him OG', has now penned a note of thanksgiving, in which he has said that he always thought Vijay to be the most hardworking star hero but that Pawan Kalyan had gone one step ahead for their film OG.

Taking to his X timeline to pen the note of gratitude, Manoj Paramahamsa wrote, "Time for my thanksgiving for the small part I played in the film #TheyCallHimOG."

He then began by thanking all the other technicians who had worked on the film, before finally writing to actor Pawan Kalyan, who played the lead in the film.

He wrote, "Pawan Kalyan sir – after working with you earlier, OG truly felt like seeing your Viswaroopam. Those 16 days were a roller-coaster. Back-to-back action blocks, emotional scenes, mass elevations scenes, short flights for official work, even signing official documents with blood and katana in one hand while learning Japanese lines! Too much to ask of anyone – but you delivered it all with ease and determination shows your passion for art of cinema."

He then went on to admit that he had always considered Tamil actor Vijay to be the most hardworking but that Pawan Kalyan had gone one step ahead for OG.

He wrote, "I always thought Vijay sir was the hardest working star hero, but you went one step ahead for OG. Thank you for trusting me again with your time. Beyond cinema, I deeply respect the way you balance time and responsibility towards the people who trust your governance – yet we still wish to see your Viswaroopam on screen again."

The cinematographer also was full of praise for the film's director Sujeeth. He said, "I always say if a film looks visually stunning, credit goes only to the director. You decide the time of day, you fight for the budget. But you went a step further: mock shoots for every sequence, stunt viz and previz for action blocks, mood boards, lighting cues, and references inspired by real art. Any DoP would have delivered the same strong result under such prep and vision you had of OG. Hats off to you, Udhay, Bannu,Unreal Engine previz artist , and the entire AD team – fabulous work! As a strong believer in prep and previz, I was happily surprised. For this 16 days of hero’s schedule, you prepped for more than six months which shows your perseverance! And this is much deserving success you should cherish!"

