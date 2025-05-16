Manoj Tiwari to release ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ honouring Indian Armed Forces' stellar work in Operation Sindoor

Mumbai, May 16 Actor, singer and politician Manoj Tiwari is set to release a new song in the honour of the armed forces of India after their stellar knockout of Pakistani defense during the Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-terror action.

On Friday, Manoj took to his Instagram ,and shared a post featuring Colonel Sophia Quresh, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and himself. The track is titled ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’, and speaks of the precision and magnitude of the operation.

He wrote in the caption, “Sindoor ki Lalkaar will be out soon only on the official YouTube channel of Mridul Manthan. This song is dedicated to our Indian Army and based on their inspiring actions done under Operation Sindoor. Jai Hind”.

India launched Operation Sindoor as a response to the Pakistan sponsored terrorists’ killings of Pahalgam on April 22. The terrorist attack claimed the lives of 26 tourists including a Nepali national in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Earlier, India also suspended the Indus Water Treaty, stopping the down flow of its rivers into Pakistan.

Indian armed forces launched a highly coordinated attack under Operation Sindoor on Pakistan’s 9 terror sites on May 7 at 1:44 am. The operation resulted in the wiping of more than 150 terrorists in Pakistan including few high value targets. One of the high value targets was Abdul Rauf Azhar, who has beheaded a Jewish journalist.

Pakistan, rattled by the precision strikes of India, launched an offensive across the entire western front, sending its surveillance drones on May 7. It also resorted to heavy shelling the same night. The following days saw the tensions escalating between the two nuclear armed nations. While Pakistan indiscriminately attacked the civilians and places of worship in the border areas of India, India’s response was calculated and highly precise.

The Indian armed forces utilised a ladder mechanism with all three verticals of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force banding together to lend a mighty blow to its poverty-ridden neighbour. While the Indian Air Force neutralised Pakistan’s Mirage aircraft, and engaged in a dogfights with the Chinese JF17, the sturdy air-defense of India comprising the legendary Russia-made S-400 engaged with the air-borne threats from Pakistan, and shot down its weapons. One Fatah missile launched by Pakistan was headed towards the national capital, New Delhi but was crippled and neutralised barely a few kilometers into the Indian territory over Sirsa in Haryana courtesy the air-defense.

While Pakistan’s key missile, Fatah, was shot down, India’s Brahmos missile, one of the mightiest weapons in India’s arsenal, destroyed Pakistan’s key military infrastructure.

India destroyed a total of 11 army bases of Pakistan including Kirana Hills allegedly harbouring Pakistan's nuclear facility. The strike on Kirana Hills triggered a consipiracy if India attacked the nuclear facility at Kirana Hills leading to nuclear leakage. However, Indian forces denied that the attack on nuclear facility and mentioned that they were not aware of it. The International Atomic Energy Agency has now clarified that there has been no leakage in the areas around Kirana Hills in Pakistan.

The two nations arrived at an understanding on May 10 with a temporary ceasefire coming into force. The Indus Water Treaty continues to be in abeyance.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Rifles, Indian army’s counter-insurgency vertical, has also neutralised 6 terrorists in Kashmir under Operation Kellar and Operation Nader.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor