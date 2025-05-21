Mansi Bagla on Launching Shanaya Kapoor: ‘She Brought Spark and Raw Fluidity to the Role’

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big-screen debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Touted to be a fresh wave of romantic drama, the rising star will be seen sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey. Meanwhile, producer and writer Mansi Bagla, who is fairly new to the industry space, spoke about launching Shanaya and pulling off this significant move so early in her career.

Mansi shares, "My idea behind Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was to bring a sense of rawness and unpredictability to the character, something that could have been instinctively done by a fresh face. When I wrote the role, I found it to be a better fit for Shanaya Kapoor. So it struck a balance for me; she brought equal bits of acting spark and raw fluidity to fit into the character. I may be new, but I understand the pulse of storytelling. I understand the gut. And when I believe in something, I move mountains to make it happen. So, Shanaya is exactly what I wanted for the role. Throughout filming, she surpassed my expectations, and she will surely leave the audience impressed when the film releases. Like they say, stars always align, Shanaya was patiently waiting for her debut for the last 5 years, and I was destined to launch her. "

Meanwhile, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has created a significant buzz even before its release. The film's first glimpse was recently unveiled at an esteemed award ceremony, wherein it received cheer and applause from the audience, with many praising Shanaya and Vikrant's chemistry. Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. With Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor headlining the musical romance, the film is set for a theatrical release on 11th July 2025.