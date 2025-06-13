Mansi Bagla Shares Insights Behind Conceiving the Story of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: "Wanted To Create Something Timeless

ankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a buzzing film that is garnering attention for its warm and touching love story, for carrying a bright and relatable vibe. Recently, the film's writer and producer, Mansi Bagla, opened up about writing and conceiving Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and also expressed her interest in crafting a narrative that carries an old-school vibe, but speaks in a modern language. Mansi Bagla stated, "I’ve always been the biggest romantic at heart, someone who’s deeply drawn to the charm of old-school love stories. When I began writing and conceiving Gustaakhiyan, I knew I wanted to create something that felt timeless. I was inspired by the kind of poetic, lingering romance we don’t see enough of today. However, at the same time, I wanted it to resonate with a generation that loves differently, one that feels deeply but expresses itself uniquely."

She added, "The idea was to craft a narrative that feels timeless yet speaks the language of now. With this film, I’ve tried to merge the soul of a vintage romance with the spirit and complexities of Gen Z relationships. It’s a story I’ve poured my heart into."

With the core idea of bringing a fresh take towards love stories, Mansi Bagla has not only proven to be a new-age producer, but is also the person behind Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Starring Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor, the film's recently released teaser gives a glimpse into a warm and heartfelt love story that seems to be bringing back the charm of OG romance.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, this romantic musical is set to cast its spell in cinemas on 11th July 2025.