Mansi Sharma joins the cast of ‘Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain’

Mumbai, May 3 Actress Mansi Sharma has joined the cast of "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain".

Mansi will be seen in the role of Tapasya — an affluent, bold, and emotionally complex character whose entry promises to shake the very foundations of the haveli.

She has only one goal in mind: to reclaim Jaiveer (Sheel Verma) at any cost. Her chilling motto says it all: “If I can’t have it, no one else will.”

Talking about her entry and her character, Mansi said, “It’s always a thrilling challenge to enter a show that’s already doing so well, especially in an interesting role like Tapasya. She’s a woman who seems to have it all — power, money, status — yet deep inside, she’s hollow and lonely. Her obsession with Jaiveer stems from an unresolved past and a desperate need for emotional validation. What makes Tapasya truly dangerous is that she doesn’t just crave love — she craves control. In her world, if she can’t have something, no one else should either."

"Stepping into such a layered and unpredictable character gives me a wonderful opportunity to stir up fresh drama and intensity in the show. I’m excited for the audience to see the chaos Tapasya brings to the haveli, and honestly, I hope they end up hating her for everything she does — because sometimes, the best way to love an actor is to hate their character!," she added.

With Jaiveer and Chaina’s (Diksha Dhami) marriage already hanging by a thread, Tapasya’s arrival could be the final blow. Meanwhile, Chamkili (Ishita Ganguly), who has been creating her share of trouble, might find an unexpected ally in Tapasya. Will the two join forces to break Chaina and Jaiveer apart? Or will Chaina rise against the odds to protect her love?

"Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" airs every Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM, only on Shemaroo Umang.

