Manushi Chhillar all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious 2023 Cannes Film Festival.The 76th edition will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France. She will be joining actress Anushka Sharma at the prestigious celebration. In the past, several Bollywood actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore and Deepika Padukone have been a part of Cannes jury.

Other actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aditi Rao Hydari have also walked the red carpet. She is constantly being roped in by international fashion brands. She was also invited for Christian Dior’s first ever India event showcasing the Cruise 2023 collection. Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi has wrapped up the shoot of her film Tehran opposite John Abraham. She also has Operation Valentine with Varun Tej in the pipeline.

