Manushi Chhillar documents her jungle safari in Insta photo dump

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS Actress Manushi Chhillar, who was last seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, is enjoying the jungle safari.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures and a video documenting her safari trail. The pictures feature the actress and the wild animals in different frames. The video in her post also shows a tiger walking in the jungle.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Jungle book Part 1”.

Earlier, the actress credited her father and doctor Mitra Basu Chhillar for his dedication that inspired her to dream of being a “clinician” when she was younger.

Dhe re-shared a post by her father, who was in a conversation with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her podcast. Sharing a glimpse of the chat, Manushi wrote a note for her dad, which read, “@dr_mitra_basu_chhillar, he’s always been more than just a doctor to me. Watching my dad pour his heart into helping others live healthier lives, day in and day out, shows me what passion truly looks like”.

“It’s his dedication that inspired me to dream of being a clinician when I was younger, and even now, his relentless commitment reminds me that age is no limit when you’re following your purpose”, she added.

Manushi comes from a family full of doctors. Her father, Mitra Basu Chhillar, is a physician and scientist at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), while her mother, Neelam Chhillar is the departmental head of neurochemistry at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in the action thriller ‘Tehran’ opposite John Abraham. Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film is claimed to be based on true events.

