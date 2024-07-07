Manushi Chhillar happy to be back home, attends "walkathon" in Haryana

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 7 : Actor Manushi Chhillar started her Sunday morning by attending a fitness-oriented event in her hometown, Haryana.

Manushi was quite happy to be back in her home state.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped a picture from her car and wrote, "Nothing feels better than being in my home state."

At the "walkathon" event, Manushi met with her fans and greeted them. She also shook her leg on the stage to one of her songs from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

"Here they have organised such an important walkathon event...I have come here to support it," Manushi told media at the event.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Manushi was last seen in 'Operation Valentine' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

The story of 'Operation Valentine' revolves around the indomitable spirit of Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation.

Talking about her preparation, Manushi earlier said, "My prep for Operation Valentine included a lot of basics just to simply understand the structure of the Air Force, understand what a radar officer is supposed to do, basic things like body language, the tonality of your voice and how to give a certain command. These are the few things that I had to work on."

"Fortunately, we had someone from the Indian Air Force team on set. So, I always had that guidance on set whenever we needed any extra information or wherever I was going away from how a normal radar officer would do a certain thing. So, it was learning a lot of basics. It was not just learning how to portray a radar officer, but also learning the things that happen in the Air Force, or what basic terms like an evacuation and the kind of planes that are flying. So, just understanding all of that was a completely new world. I am a DRDO kid, so obviously, I know things from the surface, but this was me going deep into it," she added.

Manushi made her Bollywood debut in 2022 opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj. Prior to it, she stole spotlight with her Miss World win in 2017.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor