Manushi Chhillar posts emotional note thanking fans for sticking by 'Prithviraj'

Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is just a few months away from her dream debut in the Akshay Kumar starrer, 'Prithviraj'. She posted an emotional note thanking everyone who stood by her, on Friday.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram story to post a lengthy message, in which she recounted the trials and tribulations that her film, 'Prithviraj' went through and thanked all her well-wishers for standing by her.

Her heart-warming note read, "So, y'all know that #Prithviraj has got preponed to June 3.2022! Just taking time out to thank each and every one of you who have kept wishing me luck for 2 long years!!!! Your support has kept me going because the film, unfortunately, got postponed twice due to the pandemic. For months we didn't have any clarity as to when the film would release. Today, I feel really happy and I'm counting down the days! I can't wait for you to see the film! It's literally an epic moment of my life. Fingers crossed ... hope you like #Prithviraj! Have tried to give my all!!! Lots of love..."Manushi rose to fame after she was crowned Miss World 2017. She is making her debut with 'Prithviraj', which stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role, along with veteran actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 3, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

