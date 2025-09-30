Manushi Chhillar reveals why Rajkummar Rao is her ‘favourite co-actor’
By IANS | Updated: September 30, 2025 15:25 IST2025-09-30T15:25:00+5:302025-09-30T15:25:10+5:30
Mumbai, Sep 30 Actress Manushi Chhillar recently opened up about her experience working with Rajkummar Rao and revealed ...
Mumbai, Sep 30 Actress Manushi Chhillar recently opened up about her experience working with Rajkummar Rao and revealed why he remains her favourite co-actor.
During her recent 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media, the actress praised Rao’s dedication, professionalism, and the effortless chemistry they share on the sets of their film Maalik. When a fan complimented Manushi on the chemistry with her Maalik co-star Rajkummar Rao, Manushi responded with genuine warmth and admiration. She said, “Raj has to be one of my favourite co-actors and I had an amazing, amazing time working with him.”
Interestingly, during her AMA session, the Samrat Prithviraj actress touched on a variety of topics, offering a refreshing take on failure and highlighting how it serves as a valuable teacher rather than merely a setback. Speaking about failures, Manushi shared, “Failure is an important experience to have. I don't think you should look at it as failure, it's a learning experience. And as cliché as it sounds, it's true. The best thing that I learnt has to be that it's not about the destination, it's about the journey.”
One of the fans asked the actress about her fitness and well-being. Recalling her post-Covid struggles, Manushi Chhillar recalled, “I suffered a lot of muscle loss, because of which I lost a lot of weight as well. So my Dad, a doctor, helped me make a lot of lifestyle changes in order to get healthy again.”
When questioned about how she manages stress, the actress gave a straightforward yet heartfelt response: “A good workout, good sleep, and a hug from Mom - nothing beats these three.”
On the topic of procrastination, the ‘Miss World 2017’ winner shared that setting a positive tone at the start of the day helps her stay focused and driven. “For me, getting up before sunrise, exercising every day, and meditating every day. If I am able to do these three things, then I am super motivated to get on with my day.”
When asked about a superpower she would love to have, Manushi replied, “Apparition, because I hate sitting in flights for a long time waiting to arrive at the destination. So teleporting is something I wish I could do." Well, who wouldn’t want that?.”
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app