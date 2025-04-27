Manushi Chhillar shares her idea of 'Sukoon'

Mumbai, April 27 Actress Manushi Chhillar's idea of sukoon includes spending time with her loved ones, enjoying nature, and reliving good old memories.

The former Miss World took to her Instagram stories and dropped a couple of pictures of the things that provided her happiness and piece.

The first photo featured her playing with her pet dogs. After which, we got to see a snap of Manushi posing on a bicycle.

The post also showed the diva flaunting her yummy brownie, along with a still of a napkin with 'Manushi' engraved on it.

Manushi also dropped a photo of a chocolate chip muffin peeping from the oven.

At last, Manushi dropped a photo of some old water paints, along with paint brushes. She revealed that these old paints and brushes belonged to her during childhood and have been well preserved by her grandmother.

"#sukoon...Swipe to the end to see my old box of paints and brushes, still preserved by my grandmother. Everything’s dried up except her love, holding childhood close to her heart," Manushi captioned her post.

On the professional front, Manushi is waiting for the release of her highly-anticipated drama, “Maalik”. She will be seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao in her next. Billed as an action-thriller, the movie will feature Rajkummar in a gangster avatar for the first time.

Backed by Kumar Taurani, along with Jay Shewakramani, "Maalik" will also see Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire in pivotal roles, along with others.

The film has been helmed by Pulkit, known for his work in movies such as "Dedh Beegha Zameen", "Bose: Dead/Alive" and "Bhakshak".

"Maalik" is slated to release on June 20.

Furthermore, Manushi's lineup includes “Tehran”, opposite John Abraham.

Arun Gopalan has directed the drama that will star Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst, Allon Sylvain, and Ido Samuel in crucial roles.

