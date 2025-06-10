Manushi Chhillar Steps Into the World of Maalik Alongside Rajkummar Rao

Tips Films and Northern Lights Films recently stirred the internet with buzz as they announced Manushi Chhillar alongside Rajkummar Rao. Now, makers have unveiled the first song, ‘Naamumkin’, from their much-anticipated action entertainer Maalik. This soulful track captures the softer side of a ruthless gangster as he falls deeply in love with Manushi's character. With beautiful song composed by Sachin-Jigar, heartfelt lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and soulful vocals by Varun Jain and Shreya Ghoshal, the song is set to steal hearts.

Earlier, the teaser of Maalik featuring Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before avatar as a ruthless gangster, garnered an overwhelming response from both critics and audiences. With striking visuals, gripping storytelling, and a powerhouse performance by Rajkummar Rao, Maalik is already making waves ahead of its release.

Directed by Pulkit, known for his hard-hitting thrillers and emotionally charged dramas, and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik is slated to release in cinemas on 11th July 2025.