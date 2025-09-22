Mardaani 3: Yash Raj Films Unveils New Poster of Rani Mukerji Starrer on the First Day of Navratri

Yash Raj Films marked the auspicious beginning of Navratri by unveiling a new poster of Mardaani 3, that sets up the impending epic battle between good and evil! Rani Mukerji once again reprises her unanimously loved role of the daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The poster drop with the powerful devotional chant of Aigiri Nandini that celebrates Maa Durga’s power when she kills the demon Mahisasura, hints at how Shivani will need all her resolve to solve a brutal case and put her life at risk for the same.

The Mardaani series films, which is the only hit female led movie franchise of India, has consistently struck a chord with audiences for its hard-hitting narratives that serve as an eye opener for the society, forcing everyone to acknowledge the heinous crimes that are committed every day in our country. After two massive hits in Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019), this third chapter promises to be even darker and grittier, to give audiences a more edge of the seat theatrical experience. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the third instalment of YRF’s iconic female-cop franchise is set to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.