Maren Morris opens up about her sexuality during Pride Month celebration

Washington [US], June 11 : In a declaration during Pride Month, country singer-songwriter Maren Morris has publicly revealed her bisexuality, embracing her identity as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Grammy-winning US artist, who had previously announced her departure from the country music genre due to concerns about its conservative elements, took to Instagram from a show in Phoenix, Arizona to share her personal truth.

"Happy pride," Morris wrote, adding, "Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+," she shared on her Instagram handle.

The news of Maren Morris' coming out arrives following the finalization of her divorce from country singer Ryan Hurd, with whom she shares a 4-year-old son named Hayes.

Last year, Morris had made headlines for her decision to leave country music, citing concerns about its conservatism.

Additionally, in 2022, she was embroiled in a public dispute with Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Kerr, regarding transphobic comments about gender-affirming healthcare, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Offering insight into her departure from the country music community, Morris reflected on her experience.

"I've always been an asker of questions and a status-quo challenger just by being a woman," she shared in an interview obtained by The Holywood Reporter.

"So it wasn't really even a choice. I just wrote songs about real life through a lens of deep respect for my country heroes. But the further you get into the country music business, that's when you start to see the cracks. And once you see it, you can't un-see it," she said in the interview.

Furthermore, Morris emphasized that her decision to step away from the country music scene was rooted in her love for the art form and a desire for progress.

"Country music is a business, but it gets sold, particularly to young writers and artists who come up within it, as almost a god," she explained durting the interview.

"It kind of feels like indoctrination. If you truly love this type of music, and you start to see problems arise, it needs to be criticized. Anything this popular should be scrutinized if we want to see progress," she added.

Maren Morris' revelation of her bisexuality and her candid reflection on her departure from country music have sparked conversations about LGBTQ+ representation and the evolving landscape of the music industry.

