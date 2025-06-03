Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell starrer 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' drops its first trailer

Washington DC [US], June 3 : The romantic drama A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, released its first trailer on Tuesday.

The film, directed by Pachinko and After Yang filmmaker Kogonada, is written by The Menu co-writer Seth Reiss. It will release in theaters on September 19, distributed by Sony's Columbia Pictures.

In the movie, Robbie and Farrell play Sarah and David two strangers who meet at a friend's wedding. The two reconnect unexpectedly after a strange GPS-like signal brings them together again. They then go on a journey through time, using mysterious doors that transport them to key moments from their pasts. As they revisit old memories, they begin to connect and understand each other deeply.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (@bigboldbeautifuljourney)

According to Deadline, Kogonada, while speaking about the film earlier at CinemaCon, said, "Big Bold Beautiful Journey is the kind of film I would want to watch in a packed theater ... At its heart, it is two people reconciling with their past to find love in the present."

The cast also includes Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lucy Thomas, Hamish Linklater, Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon, Brandon Perea and Yuvi Hecht. This marks Robbie's first acting role since Barbie and Farrell's since The Penguin.

Big Bold Beautiful Journey is produced by Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Seth Reiss, and Youree Henley. Kogonada and others, including Ilene Feldman and Ori Eisen, serve as executive producers.

