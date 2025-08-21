Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell starrer 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' new trailer out

Washington DC [US], August 21 : The makers have unveiled the new look of filmmaker Kogonada's romantic fantasy, 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey', starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.

Directed by filmmaker Kogonada, the film stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell as Sarah and David, two single strangers who meet at a mutual friend's wedding, according to People.

After a twist of fate, the pair go on an adventure together, where they "re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures," per a synopsis.

Farrell describes the film as a "heart opener," explaining that it is "not afraid to look at some of the more painful aspects of life and experiences that we all share, of love and loss, but it is always angling towards light. If audiences could come out of the film feeling a sense of hope and reflecting on their own lives, that would be a really beautiful thing," reported People.

Robbie, in her first film role since the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, calls 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' a "visual spectacle."

"It's beautiful and magical and surreal and incredibly romantic. I think audiences will have a magical experience watching it," said Robbie, adding, "Kogonada is a true artist, and I've been dying to work with Colin for years. He's unbelievable."

Farrell shared that working with Robbie "was a dream" from "start to finish," according to People.

"She's got her own very particular magic, depth, beauty of spirit. It translates to everything she does, of course," he said. "But not only that, it makes being around her and working with her the most joyful experience."

"There's loads of hope in the film," said Farrell. "There's loads of forgiveness of self and other, and the film is kind of arched towards the dream of healing and moving on from the things that have held you back as a human being, whether it's in career or in relationships, " as per the outlet.

He added, "It's about reckoning with your own past and the part you played in your own past and being able to move forward to live a more free life," according to People.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is in theatres on September 19.

