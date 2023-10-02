Mariah Carey announces ‘Merry Christmas One and All’ 2023 tour

Los Angeles [US], October 2 : Singer Mariah Carey is all set to make winter special for her fans.

On Monday, Carey revealed her “Merry Christmas One and All” tour, spreading holiday cheer across North America starting in mid-November, Variety reported.

The 13-date trek kicks off in Highland, CA on November 15, with plans to make stops in Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Detroit and more before concluding at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on December 17.

"Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6," she wrote on X.

Carey always bring something exciting for her fans during holiday season. In 2014, she kicked off the six-night residency “All I Want for Christmas Is You: A Night of Joy and Festivity” at NYC’s Beacon Theatre. She revived the residency at Beacon in the two years that followed before expanding it into a tour, bringing the spectacular overseas to Europe.

In 2019, she concluded it at MSG after a run of dates in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Boston.

Last year, Carey also filmed the CBS special “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” during a performance at MSG that featured appearances from Drew Barrymore and Billy Porter. In 2020, she released “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” on Apple TV+ as well as the accompanying single “Oh Santa!” featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

