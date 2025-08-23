Mariah Carey to receive 'Video Vanguard Award' at 2025 MTV VMAs, set to perform after 20 years

Los Angeles [US], August 23 : Mariah Carey will be honoured with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The show, which will be held on September 7, will also see the singer taking to the stage to perform.

According to Billboard, 56-year-old Mariah Carey will become the oldest recipient of the award to date, set to surpass the Beatles' film director Richard Lester, who received the award at 52 in 1984.

Over the past few years, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Missy Elliott, Rihanna, Pink, Nicki Minaj, and Katy Perry were among those to receive the honour at the MTV VMAs, making Carey the eighth consecutive recipient of the award.

On the other hand, Mariah Carey will also hit the VMAs stage for the first time in 20 years. She previously performed in 2005, delivering her smash hits, 'We Belong Together' and 'Shake It Off.'

In connection to her upcoming appearance at the awards, producers have promised a "show-stopping, career-spanning medley of her biggest hits," as quoted by Variety. The singer will also be seen promoting her upcoming album titled 'Here for It All.'

She released the first single from the album, 'Type Dangerous,' in June this year, a song up for Best R&B at this year's VMAs. Marking her 16th studio album, Carey will release 'Here for It All' on September 26.

Mariah Carey made her VMAs debut in 1991, performing on 'Emotions.' Later in 1998, she, along with Whitney Houston, opened the show in an iconic moment. They also presented the Best Male Video award to Will Smith for 'Just the Two of Us.'

Coming back to MTV VMAs 2025, the night will feature performances from A-listers like Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Sombr, and J Balvin featuring DJ Snake. Busta Rhymes will be honoured with the Rock the Bells Visionary Award, while Ricky Martin will receive the Latin Icon Award.

