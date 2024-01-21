Marilyn Monroe's LA home where she died spared from demolition

Los Angeles, Jan 21 Late Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe's former home, where she was found dead, has been rescued from demolition for the foreseeable future.

The Hollywood legend bought the 1929-built Spanish-style hacienda on 5th Helena Drive in Los Angeles just six months before she was found dead in August 1962 at the age of 36, but in September, a permit was approved to tear down the home, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission, however, voted unanimously to declare the property a historic cultural monument on Thursday, January 18.

People magazine reports the commissioners noted that although Monroe only spent a few months living at the property -- which is where she was found dead in 1962, aged 36 -- it was the only home she ever bought for herself.

However, the house's future isn't secured forever as designation as a historic cultural monument "does not guarantee that the property cannot be demolished" in Los Angeles, but does allow the commission to delay demolition for 180 days while other opportunities for preservation are determined.

The next step to save the property would be a review of the nomination by the city's Planning and Use Committee and then the LA City Council.

Designating the home an historic site also will not stop any idea of potentially relocating the building to a more central location to be viewed easier by the public than its current neighbourhood, but that would be a lengthy and expensive process and it is not known if the house would be able to be moved.

Scott Fortner, who hosts the 'All Things Marilyn Podcast', had played a key role in attempts to saving the house as a member of the Monroe Preservation Group, who were able to uncover historical significance to the property that dated before its iconic resident moved in.

