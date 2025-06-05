Marisa Abela, Harris Dickinson to star in audiobook adaptation of Jane Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Marisa Abela and Harris Dickinson are joining the cast of the audiobook adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved classic 'Pride and Prejudice'.

The English-language cast is led by British actors Marisa Abela as Elizabeth Bennet and Harris Dickinson as Darcy. The ensemble cast includes Will Poulter as Wickham, Jessie Buckley as Caroline Bingley, Toheeb Jimoh as Bingley and Glenn Close as Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

'Pride and Prejudice' is the second published novel by English author Jane Austen, written when she was aged 20-21, and later published in 1813.

While talking about her role, Marisa Abela said in a statement, "Elizabeth Bennet is one of the most fiercely intelligent and iconic characters in literature, and stepping into her shoes has been an incredible honour. What I love about this adaptation is how it lets us hear her inner world in such a vivid, intimate way it feels both timeless and fresh. Recording this with such a phenomenal cast and team was a true joy, and I can't wait for listeners to experience it."

Harris Dickinson added, "Playing Mr. Darcy was an amazing experience. I've always known him as this iconic character, but getting to really dive into the novel through this process gave me a whole new appreciation for him and the world. Being part of such a talented cast made it even better. It's a real privilege to be part of something so timeless."

Pride and Prejudice has been adapted from the original by award-winning writer Lulu Raczka (Women, Beware the Devil) and directed by Dionne Edwards (Pretty Red Dress, A Thousand Blows), marking her audio drama directorial debut, as per the press release.

"It's remarkable how 'Pride and Prejudice' has stood the test of time globally to be one of every generation's favourite love stories," Aurelie de Troyer, Audible's head of regional content for Europe, said in a statement. "Lulu Raczka's script is thrilling and conveys all of Jane Austen's energy in an engaging, modern way. Through the intimacy of audio, we have the unique ability to make the passion and romance truly electric and Marisa Abela and Harris Dickinson's chemistry as Elizabeth and Darcy is undeniable."

The English-language adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice will be released in the UK, US, Canada, India, and Australia on September 9, the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth.

It will be released across the globe in English, Castilian Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Brazilian Portuguese, with each version featuring an all-star local cast.

The Audible Original, produced in partnership with Brock Media, was executive produced by multiple BAFTA nominee Sarah Brocklehurst (The Outrun) and produced by Nicole Davis.

