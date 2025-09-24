Mark Ronson to reunite with Greta Gerwig to score her ‘Narnia’ adaptation

Los Angeles, Sep 24 The ‘Uptown Funk’ hitmaker Mark Ronson is set to reunite with Greta Gerwig for her upcoming project. The music producer will score her adaptation of ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ at Netflix.

Sources have shared that Ronson is working on the music for the filmmaker’s much-anticipated follow-up to ‘Barbie’, reports ‘Variety’.

Gerwig is writing and directing the fantasy adventure film, which reportedly follows ‘The Magician’s Nephew’, the sixth novel in C.S. Lewis’ series.

As per ‘Variety’, the cast is expected to include Meryl Streep (who, coincidentally, is Ronson’s mother-in-law; the musician is married to Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer), Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey and Carey Mulligan.

Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ will serve as a prequel to ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’, centering on the creation of Narnia by Aslan the lion (voiced by Streep). The film is expected to open in Imax on Thanksgiving Day in 2026, where it will screen for two weeks in advance of a Netflix debut at Christmas.

Ronson previously served as executive music producer for Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, for which he co-wrote and co-produced five songs, co-wrote the score with Andrew Wyatt, and served as executive producer.

The music garnered nominations at the Grammys, Golden Globes and Academy Awards, among other accolades. He’s been working on the ‘Narnia’ project amid the rollout for his memoir ‘Night People: How to Be a DJ in ’90s New York City’, which was released September 16. The book details his days on NYC’s club playground, recounting his rise as an audiophile to one of the city’s hottest DJs.

It was earlier reported that Plan B has optioned the rights to ‘Night People’, with plans to adapt his coming-of-age story into a feature film. Plan B recent successes include ‘F1’, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and the Netflix limited series ‘Adolescence’, which scored several Primetime Emmys earlier this month.

