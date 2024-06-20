Mark Ruffalo celebrates son Keen's 23rd birthday, shares photos

Washington [US], June 20 : Actor Mark Ruffalo took to social media to celebrate a special milestone as his son, Keen, turned 23.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Ruffalo expressed pride in his son's journey and achievements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)

The post included nostalgic snapshots of Keen from his toddler years, capturing moments of father-son bonding amidst nature.

Ruffalo also shared a recent photo of the pair smiling together against a mosaic wall, highlighting Keen's striking resemblance to his father with their matching long curly hair and infectious smiles.

"Happy Birthday, Keen. Love you so much and proud of all you have accomplished this year. Keep going," Ruffalo wrote in the caption, encapsulating his deep affection and admiration for his son.

Mark Ruffalo and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, are parents to three children, Keen, Bella (18), and Odette (16).

The actor, known for his roles in films like 'Spotlight' and 'Avengers,' often speaks fondly of his family and their impact on his life.

Earlier this year, in February, Ruffalo celebrated a significant career milestone with his family by his side as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to People magazine.

The occasion was marked by touching moments captured in photos, including a candid shot where the family shared laughs and joy amidst the recognition.

During his acceptance speech, Ruffalo gratefully acknowledged his children, stating, "My kids, Bella and Keen and Odette, you taught me so much about being a parent, being a man, being an actor, and this is your star, my whole family, in ways that you won't understand for some time."

Reflecting on the challenges of balancing a successful acting career with fatherhood, Ruffalo has previously shared insights into the intensity of his responsibilities at home. "It's intense," he remarked in a 2019 interview with People magazine, adding humorously, "The times when my wife is gone and I've had to take care of everything, the laundry alone is enough to destroy you."

Throughout his journey as a father, Ruffalo has consistently praised his wife, Sunrise Coigney, for her unwavering support and dedication in managing family life, describing her as "just a hero."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor