Mark Ruffalo in talks to join 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Washington DC [US], August 3 : Actor Mark Ruffalo is in talks to reprise The Incredible Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, sources confirmed, reported Deadline.

The actor has appeared in several Marvel projects in the past, including the 'Avengers' films, 'Thor: Ragnarok,' and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.'

On Friday, Sony Pictures dropped a teaser video of what appeared to be a new Spidey suit in the upcoming fourth instalment. The 8-second-long video opens with close-up glimpses of the new suit, with visible raised black webbing against a sharp red cover, something that strongly resembles the classic red-and-blue costume from the Marvel comics.

It also shows a faint, black spider design. "Something brand new is coming... #SpiderManDay," the makers wrote alongside the video.

The teaser was unveiled on August 1, which is also touted as National Spider-Man Day, leaving fans enthusiastic and eager for further developments.'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' which came out in 2021, featured a quick shot of Tom Holland swinging through NYC in the new suit with the red-and-blue combination from the comics.

However, fans will have to wait for another year as 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is lined up for release in 2026. While Tom Holland is returning as the "friendly neighbourhood" Spider-Man, stars like Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will also reprise their roles as Peter Parker's girlfriend and best friend, respectively.

Sadie Sink has also joined the cast for a new secret role.

Details about the film's plot have been kept under wraps.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the fourth 'Spider-Man' film will be released on July 31, 2026.

