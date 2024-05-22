Mark Ruffalo in talks to reunite with Chris Hemsworth for Don Winslow's 'Crime 101'

Washington [US], May 22 : In a promising development for cinephiles and fans of crime fiction, Mark Ruffalo is reportedly in discussions to team up once again with fellow Marvel star Chris Hemsworth for an upcoming film adaptation of Don Winslow's gripping novella, 'Crime 101'.

The project, helmed by Bart Layton and set to be produced by Amazon MGM Studios, promises an intriguing blend of suspense and action, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Ruffalo, known for his versatile performances, is poised to join Hemsworth in the cinematic rendition of Winslow's captivating narrative.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Ruffalo is currently in talks to star alongside Hemsworth in the feature film adaptation, with Bart Layton taking the directorial reins.

The script, penned by Layton in collaboration with Peter Straughan, is poised to capture the essence of Winslow's acclaimed novella.

The novella, first published in 2021, delves into the intricate world of crime as detective Lou Lubesnick endeavours to unravel a series of daring jewel heists orchestrated by a cunning perpetrator adhering to the enigmatic rules of 'Crime 101'.

With its compelling storyline and rich characters, the project holds significant promise for both Ruffalo and Hemsworth as they embark on this thrilling cinematic journey.

While Hemsworth is set to not only star but also produce the film alongside partner Ben Grayson, Ruffalo's involvement adds another layer of excitement to the project.

With a stellar cast and a talented director at the helm, 'Crime 101' is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of mystery, intrigue, and high-stakes drama.

Ruffalo, whose upcoming projects include the HBO crime drama series 'Task' and Bong Joon Ho's sci-fi feature 'Mickey 17' alongside Robert Pattinson, brings his seasoned expertise to the table.

Having earned critical acclaim for his roles in diverse genres, Ruffalo's potential involvement in 'Crime 101' further enhances the project's appeal.

Furthermore, the prospect of Ruffalo and Hemsworth reuniting on screen is undoubtedly exciting for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where they shared memorable moments as Bruce Banner (the Hulk) and Thor respectively.

With Layton, acclaimed for his work on the 2018 heist movie 'American Animals', at the helm, and a talented ensemble of producers backing the project, 'Crime 101' emerges as one of the most anticipated adaptations in recent years.

As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await further updates on this thrilling cinematic venture.

