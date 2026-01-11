Mark Ruffalo’s hint at political career raises eyebrows

Los Angeles, Jan 11 Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo has hinted at entering politics. The 58-year-old star would not rule out swapping his illustrious acting career for "doing something good" for millions of Americans as a politician.

The actor, who is known for playing Marvel superhero, The Hulk, lauded New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, 34, who ran as a Democratic Socialist and made history during his swearing-in ceremony on January 1 when he became the first prominent US politician to take the oath on a Quran, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Mark told Us Weekly, "It isn’t on my game card right now, but who knows. I mean, you never say never. I mean, I spent a lot of time in that world, and acting, it’s for the people. So, I love the people, and politicians could be doing something good for the people”.

Mark said, "Seeing Mamdani’s win in New York has really excited me about what’s possible in the United States right now”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Avengers’ star, who has been a fierce critic of 79-year-old US President Donald Trump, believes the country needs a new political direction that serves working people, as the Democratic and Republican parties have "become completely captured by corporations".

He said, "It’s bulls***. And the people in America are suffering. If the people in America weren’t suffering, we wouldn’t be where we are right now. You know, it’s a failure on both parties. They become completely captured by corporations, both parties. And it’s time for a new America that is for the working people who were the plurality of this country”.

In October 2020, the Mickey 17 cast member accused Trump of being a "liar" following the final US Presidential debate with his Democrat rival, 83 year old Joe Biden - who was elected Commander-in-Chief that year - and for trying to mislead the US public.

