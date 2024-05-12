Mark Wahlberg celebrates wife Rhea Durham, late mom Alma with pictures on Mother's Day

Los Angeles, May 12 Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg is celebrating Mother's Day with two “special moms”.

On Sunday, the actor (52) shared a sweet post that celebrated his wife Rhea Durham (45) and his late mother, Alma Wahlberg, who died in 2021 at age 78.

The actor wrote in his caption alongside the carousel of images, “Happy Mother's Day. Miss you mom. Love you babe @byrheawahlberg," reports ‘People’ magazine.

The post included photos of Mark with his late mom, his wife and the couple's two sons, Brendan (15) and Michael (18) and daughters Ella (20) and Grace (14).

In the first shot, the family posed together in a photo that appeared to have been taken at Alma's 75th birthday celebrations. A second shot showed them all together, smiling as they sat on a couch.

As per ‘People’, Mark's final photo showed his wife surrounded by their four children outside as they appeared to be enjoying a day together in the sun.

In April, Durham proudly took to her Instagram to share a photo of her with her husband and their son together on vacation. In the picture, Durham is wearing a floral dress while the boys sport T-shirts and hats. She also has one arm around Wahlberg and the other around Brendan.

