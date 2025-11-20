Mark Wahlberg has a request for all the parents out there

Los Angeles, Nov 20 Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg is not someone who would not compare his parenting style to other families.

The 54-year-old actor, who has kids Ella, 22, Michael, 19, Brendan, 17, and Grace, 15, with wife Rhea Durham, 47, has shared that it's so "easy to get caught up" in what other parents are doing, especially when your children are talking about how their friends are raised, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told Extra, "A lot of people do that. It's easy to do that, if you're so busy looking at everybody else and what they're doing. Who knows what is fabricated and what’s real? I think the grass is always greener on the other side. I'm very fortunate, very blessed. You don't really get to pick and choose your family, you're stuck with each other, and in a wonderful way. But it's easy to get caught up in that”.

His ‘Family Plan 2’ co-star Michelle Monaghan agreed, and insisted it's important to keep the focus on your own "family values".

She added, “There’s a lot of times we can be sitting around the table and somebody can say, ‘Well, so and so gets to do that or their curfew is that’. And you're like, ‘Okay, well, that’s great. That’s great for so and so. It’s great for their family, but this family, this is what we do’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Mark also recently admitted his children love getting to see him "swearing" and "kicking a**" on the big screen now they're old enough to enjoy his films.

He told ‘People’ magazine, "We saw this movie together, we were in Paris, we were all hanging out in Paris. I was doing Family Plan 2, and they love this movie (Play Dirty). So now, they love seeing dad swearing, kicking a**, all the things that they couldn't see when they were kids, they're now allowed to see. And I think they enjoy those more”.

His wife and kids visited him during the ‘Play Dirty’ shoot, and he insisted the "biggest sacrifice" is being away from his loved ones, while he can handle the physical demands of action movies at this stage in his career.

He added,"I think that's the biggest sacrifice, but you know, for me the action stuff is easy. I've kind of I've done it all. I'm not worried about doing my own stunts. I'm more worried about bringing this character to life”.

