Marriage is an overrated concept, says Kirti Kulhari post her divorce

The Four more shots actress Kirti Kulhari, in her recent interview, opened up about mental health and her separation with husband Saahil Sehgal. She also said that marriage is an overrated concept in society. Kirti said that marriage is part of "the strong conditioning that society has for girls".

"After going through marriage, I realised that I didn't have to spend my whole life behind the idea that marriage is the ultimate goal because it's not. It's okay to be anything as long as you want to be," she added.

The actress further said, "Again, it's their idea ki agar bacche nahi hai toh ek aurat complete nahi hui hai and all that shit otherwise aapki marzi hai aap shaadi karo, mat karo, separate ho jaao, divorce karo. I totally believe in individual choice and I think that You are complete with or without these ideas and conditioning attached to you."

She also talked about her recent sixth tattoo on the ankle which reflects her gratitude towards life, "When I say life, life is made up of every day, every moment, every person you meet, and all kinds of things you do. When I look back at life, there is only gratitude," the actress said.

On the work front, she will be seen in the web series Human which will release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.