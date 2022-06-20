Marriage Story: Stars descend on Delhi to promote 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'

New Delhi, June 20 From Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta, the cast of 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' are leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie.

With the same energy they seemed to be promoting their movie in the capital.

While addressing the media Varun shared his excitement of promoting the movie in Delhi and also talked about the love and response he got in the capital. Varun's videos of dancing on the roof of a car to 'Nach Punjaban' is going viral. A huge crowd gathered at Connaught Place to watch him.

Varun says: "I never imagined that so much crowd would gather. Usually we see such scenes in Mumbai, but I decided to do it in Delhi. And I did it."

Amidst all the fun banter, Anil surprised everyone with his singing style on the track 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu'. And adds: "I am a superb singer."

Neetu further shares her experience of working with Anil and says: "It was an amazing experience. I learned a lot from him. He is jovial and it is fun working with him. He always makes everyone laugh. So, it was great working with him."

Kiara further asserts that the movie is about relationships and she says that: "Marriage is a beautiful institution."

Neetu adds saying: "One should get married to the right person, it is most important."

Neetu, who made her debut in 1966 with 'Suraj' had done a number of movies but after marriage she took a break and now after a long time she is making a comeback. While expressing her happiness she shares: "I never thought of making a comeback. But I liked the story and decided to do the movie. Moreover it helped me to overcome my pain. It is the most perfect decision to take."

Varun also shares that it was great working with Neetu: "My mom is a huge fan of hers and she is also her friend. So, I have seen her movies since childhood. I feel privileged to be working with her. She has given hits in 1966 and now in 2022, she will again give a hit."

Maniesh recalls how he got emotional while looking at the response of fans in Connaught Place. Varun shares: "First time I saw him getting emotional," and Maniesh adds: "It was really overwhelming. I was really happy Neetu ma'am was with me and I was so happy to get all the compliments. We worked in the movie like a family."

Neetu also says that fan screening was an emotional moment: "It showed the love for movies. Even my daughter was happy to see the reaction."

Anil further shares about the coming up of OTT and how it will have an effect on the entire scenario.

"It is important to adapt to the changes and what matters is content. And everything survives. People will get work in different mediums. It is good to see OTT giving opportunities to many new talents. It is fantastic that people are getting work. And even by working on OTT one can be a big star and not necessarily be part of a theatrical release."

While talking about marriage and why relationships these days are not working, Anil says: "Marriage is all about accepting positive and negative things about your partner and how the relationship works."

Maniesh shares: "This movie is about good things in relationships and not taking your partner for granted."

On the other hand, the director says: "This movie will try to find and address many questions related to relationships."

Varun concludes with: "This movie is all about happiness and entertainment. But the end of this movie is not going to be predictable. You will not see the similar ending that you often see in other movies dealing with similar issues."

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' is backed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on June 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor