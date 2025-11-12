Marta Bergman's drama 'L'enfant belier' trailer out ahead of the premiere at Cairo Film Festival 2025

Washington, DC [US], November 12 : The trailer for Marta Bergman's drama 'L'enfant belier' (The Silent Run), ahead of its world premiere in the International Competition at the Cairo Film Festival, was reported by Variety.

According to the outlet, the film is centred on Sara and Adam, who, with their two-year-old daughter, have entered Belgium illegally and are now trying to reach England.

Crammed with other migrants in the back of a van, fear starts to overtake hope. Redouane, a police officer for 20 years, spends his nights chasing smugglers on Belgium's busy motorway network.

That night, as his team attempts to stop a van suspected of transporting migrants, everything changes.

Producer Arnaud Chevallier shared the film's trailer on his YouTube channel, according to Variety.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZ49R2-GuGk

The cast of the film, shot in French and Arabic, includes Salim Kechiouche, Zbeida Belhajamor, Clara Toros, and Abda Razak Alsweha, as reported by Variety.

The writers are Bergman, Camille Mol, Ely Chevillot and Sacha Ferbus.

The film is produced by Cassandre Warnauts and Jean-Yves Roubin for Frakas Productions, and Geneviève Lavoie and Richard Angers for Productions des Annees Lumière.

Born in Bucharest, Bergman first worked as a freelance journalist for print and television before turning to documentary filmmaking.

Her documentaries, which explore Romania and the Roma communities, include 'Clejani Stories, Histoires, Povesti ...,' 'Happy Stay,' 'One Day My Prince Will Come,' 'Bucharest, Anonymous Faces,' and 'The Ballad of the Snake, A Gypsy Story,' reported Variety.

