Martin Lawrence shuts down rumors about his health, says, "I'm fine"

Washington [US], June 5 : Martin Lawrence has shown concerns about his health after a viral clip of the actor from the 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' premiere in Los Angeles sparked speculation on social media, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the viral video, Lawrence and 'Bad Boys 4' co-star Will Smith are atop a bus addressing the crowd during the premiere. Smith is seen to be leading a seemingly unsteady Lawrence over to see the crowd.

According to fans on social media, Lawrence also looked noticeably less energetic than Smith.

Lawrence and Smith appeared on Hot 97's Ebro, and host Ebro Darden explicitly questioned them about the internet rumours regarding Lawrence's health.

"Now Martin... everybody's talking [about] you on the balcony waving at people, [you're] looking around, where you're looking around? ... people took it like something was wrong with your health, or something," asked Darden.

"I was like, oh, this is rock concert stuff," Lawrence joked, referring to his surprise at the size of the crowds. "What the hell is going on? [This is] for a movie?"

Darden then asked more directly, "but on that note, Martin, is there anything you want to say to the people because they're concerned about your health."

"I'm fine. I'm in God's hands," Lawrence said, adding, "I'm blessed. You know, I'm glad to be waking up every day. I'm all good. No need for people to be concerned."

Lawrence, seemingly addressing the speculators on social media, joked, "I'm healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!"

Lawrence, 59, has previously struggled with his health. In May 1996, the actor was briefly hospitalised after running into traffic in Los Angeles while yelling and screaming. Lawrence was later diagnosed by a doctor with significant tiredness and dehydration.

In another health emergency in 1999, Lawrence was again hospitalized, and slipped into a three-day coma, after collapsing from severe heat exhaustion while exercising, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

