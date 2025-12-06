Marvel set to re-release 'Avengers: Endgame' in theatres ahead of 2026's 'Doomsday'

Los Angeles [US], December 6 : Building up on the growing anticipation surrounding the next MCU outing, Marvel Studios is all set to re-release 'Avengers: Endgame' - the second-highest-grossing film across theatres in September 2026.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the release of 'Endgame' will be sandwiched between the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. The films have been lined up for 2026 release windows.

While the next 'Spider-Man' film will hit theatres on July 31, 2026, 'Doomsday' will follow up on December 18, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

The beloved 'Avengers' feature will be re-released on September 25, 2026; however, it remains uncertain how long the window will be. "We can't wait to share this with you on the big screen again... Avengers: Endgame is back in theatres September 2026," Russo Brothers said in an announcement.

Originally released on April 26, 2019, 'Avengers: Endgame' is the direct sequel to 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018) and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film features an ensemble cast which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

With its home collection of USD 858 million, the film became the second-highest-grossing film of all time domestically and also the second-highest-grossing US film of all time internationally with USD 1.941 billion.

On the other hand, 'Avengers: Doomsday', which is also directed by the Russo Brothers, will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his iconic character, Tony Stark/Iron Man, died in 'Endgame'.

Downey will be playing the classic Doctor Doom.

Among others returning to the franchise are Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, and Letitia Wright, as per Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor