Marvel unveils exciting new projects in 85th anniversary promo

Washington [US], August 30 : Marvel Entertainment is commemorating its 85th anniversary with a thrilling promotional spot that offers a glimpse into several highly anticipated upcoming projects.

The new clip shared by Marvel Entertainment on their official social media channels celebrates Marvel's rich legacy, features a voiceover from the late Stan Lee and showcases snippets from three major upcoming releases, 'Thunderbolts', 'Daredevil: Born Again', and 'Captain America: Brave New World'.

The promotional video opens with a tantalizing preview of 'Thunderbolts', set to premiere on May 2, 2025 in IMAX theatres.

The clip reveals the titular team of antiheroes, including Red Guardian (portrayed by David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and US Agent (Wyatt Russell), emerging dramatically as the elevator doors open.

A brief but impactful segment features Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, in 'Daredevil: Born Again', which will debut on Disney+ in March 2025.

Cox previously portrayed Daredevil in the Netflix series 'Daredevil' (2015-2018) and 'The Defenders' (2017) before transitioning the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with his appearance in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (2022).

The promo concludes with an exhilarating scene from 'Captain America: Brave New World', set to hit IMAX theatres on February 14, 2025.

The footage features Harrison Ford's Red Hulk making a dramatic entrance at a presidential podium in front of the White House, showcasing his transformation in a spectacular display of power.

The anniversary spot is accompanied by a message that reflects on Marvel's journey, "It began as an experiment to create an epic narrative that would become a universe of storytelling. For 85 years, our stories have connected us. We've only just begun."

In a voiceover, Stan Lee, the legendary co-creator of Marvel, shares his thoughts on the storytelling approach, saying, "I've always tried to do stories that the characters have human qualities anybody can relate to. ... And of course, I can't leave without saying, 'Excelsior!'"

This promo arrives as Marvel continues to build upon its expansive Phase Five, which includes the aforementioned projects as well as 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'The Marvels', and 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

According to Deadline, the phase also encompasses new series such as 'Secret Invasion', 'Season 2 of Loki', 'Season 2 of What If...?', 'Echo', 'Agatha All Along', 'Eyes of Wakanda', 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man', and 'Ironheart'.

