Mary Weiss, 'Shangri-Las' lead vocalist dies at 75

Los Angeles [US], January 21 : Mary Weiss, famous singer who was also a member of the 1960s girl group the Shangri-Las, has died, according to CNN.

She was reportedly 75 years old.

American drummer, Miriam Linna of Norton Records confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

In 2007, Norton Records released Weiss' only solo album, 'Dangerous Game.'

"Mary was an icon, a hero, a heroine, to both young men and women of my generation and of all generations," Linna told the publication.

Weiss, who was born in Queens, New York, formed the Shangri-Las in the early 1960s with her sister Elizabeth and two other sisters, Marge and Mary Ann Ganser.

The Shangri-Las' memorable hit songs include 'Leader of the Pack' and 'Remember (Walking in the Sand),' which were later recorded by Aerosmith and many other musical groups.

American record producer and songwriter George 'Shadow' Morton wrote the band's first demo, 'Remember (Walking in the Sand),' popularly known as 'Remember.' When the song was released in 1964, it quickly became a hit.

'Leader of the Pack,' likewise released in 1964, was a number-one smash. Both songs appeared on the Shangri-Las' debut album, also known as 'Leader of the Pack,' which was published in 1965.

Another hit song on the album was 'Give Him a Great Big Kiss.' Following their debut, the trio released a second album, 'Shangri-Las-65!' later that year.

The group eventually disbanded owing to legal concerns.

Weiss told Rolling Stone in 2007, "When we started, it was all about music. By the time it ended, it was all about litigation."

She experienced a comeback in 2007 with the release of 'Dangerous Game.'

"Initially I didn't know how I'd feel about recording again," Weiss told the publication about her first release of music after 40 years.

"But when I walked back into the studio, I felt like I was home."

