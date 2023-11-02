Masaba gets a romantic birthday wish from husband Satyadeep Misra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Fashion designer Masaba received a lovey-dovey birthday wish from her husband Satyadeep Misra.

Taking to Instagram, Satyadeep dropped a video which shows Masaba's candid moments.

"I could be around you all day, every day and still want more!! Coz 24x7 just ain't enough Happy happy birthday baby @masabagupta

Love youuuu [?][?][?]," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzIWM55PEu0/

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra.

She shared the grand frame including all the family members from both sides on that very day.

Captioning the frame as, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus," Masaba re-defined modern relationships in a graceful way. Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013.

