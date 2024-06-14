Masaba Gupta turns co-producer with upcoming reality show rooted in fashion

Mumbai, June 14 Celebrated fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta is set to don the hat of a producer with her upcoming reality television show.

The upcoming yet-to-be-titled show, in which she serves as a co-producer, blends fashion with the emotions surrounding Indian weddings. It will feature glimpses of the unique sense and emotions of wearing the quintessential Masaba silhouettes.

The reality show focuses on real people, their candid stories, and the raw emotions that drive the celebration of love and the joy of getting married.

Co-produced with Lucifer Circus, the show promises to strengthen the idea of fashion beyond barriers and revolutionise traditional wear showcased by Masaba.

Talking about the new development, Masaba said: "I'm thrilled to bring you captivating stories of marriages, companionship, and everything in between. Join us as we go behind the scenes of one of life's most cherished moments for any Indian -- the wedding. Together, we'll showcase the joy, traditions, and heartfelt moments that make these celebrations truly special.”

The show follows the success of her bridal collection, which paid tribute to the regal heritage of Hyderabad and Patiala.

Meanwhile, the latest bridal collection from her label, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, serves as a testament to her distinct aesthetics. Each ensemble curated by Masaba stands as a symbol of strength, independence, and empowerment.

