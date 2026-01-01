Masaba Gupta wishes for all women to be 'fearless' in 2026

Mumbai, Jan 1 As we welcome 2026, ace designer Masaba Gupta expressed her wish for all women to be 'fearless' this year.

She shared that the year gone by turned her into a completely new person - something which she finds to be both terrifying and great.

Reiterating the fact that change is the only constant, Masaba wrote on her Insta, "I’ll tell you what this year taught me - that I am no longer who I used to be. And that is terrifying .. but it’s great news. It’s nice to shed your skin every once in a while. (sic)"

Masaba took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photo of her daughter Matara enjoying herself at the beach.

In another click, the little one was seen enjoying the sea with her father, Satyadeep Mishra.

Masaba admitted that it gives her immense joy to see her daughter being raised as a cheerful and fearless person.

"And that nothing makes me happier than watching my daughter running into the waves happily & fearlessly. I guess I wish for all women to be fearless…that is our core and that will dictate what the world order will be. Happy New Year :)," Masaba added.

Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra in 2023, and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Matara, in October 2024.

The designer loves to give a peek into her playtime with her daughter through her social media posts.

Earlier, wishing Masaba on her birthday on November 2, her mother and veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta dropped an adorable video of herself lovingly teaching her granddaughter Matara to chant Om. The Instagram clip showed Neena sitting on the bed with her granddaughter, gently teaching her to chant Om, but the little one, who was in a fun mood, constantly referred to her grandmother by her first name – Neena.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor