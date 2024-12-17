Mason Gooding all set to reprise his role in 'Scream 7'

Washington [US], December 17 : Actor Mason Gooding, who played Chad Meeks-Martin in 'Scream' and 'Scream VI', is all set to reprise the role in 'Scream 7'.

The new film in the slasher series is set to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

For Scream 7, the actor joins Neve Campbell, alongside new cast members Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner. Kevin Williamson, who penned the original Scream that hit theatres in 1996, is helming the new movie from a script by Guy Busick, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Mason Gooding is also set to be seen in the romantic comedy slasher film 'Heart Eyes', directed by Josh Ruben, and written by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon (who also produces), and Michael Kennedy. The film stars Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster. It is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Scream launched in 1996 with the late Wes Craven going on to direct three sequels known for skewering horror genre tropes. In 2022, the fifth film re-invented the franchise under the direction of directing team Radio Silence, with Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning alongside a crew of new actors.

The makers followed it up with Scream 6, which in 2023 became the franchise's top-grossing movie.

Hailing from Spyglass Media Group, 'Scream 7' will be released in theatres worldwide via Paramount Pictures on February 27, 2026, reported Deadline.

Germann appeared on screen in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Caviar. He also appeared in the 2020 short film Two Little Boys directed by Farbod Khoshtinat.

In May 2022, he was cast as Sam Riordan in the Amazon Prime Video superhero series Gen V alongside Jaz Sinclair and London Thor. He reprised the role in the fourth season of 'The Boys', before the second season of 'Gen V'.

