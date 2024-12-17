Mason Gooding is set to return for ‘Scream 7’

Los Angeles, Dec 17 Hollywood actor Mason Gooding is returning for the upcoming part of the ‘Scream’ franchise. The actor is reportedly set to reprise his role of Chad Meeks-Martin for the seventh installment of the horror franchise.

Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays Chad’s sister Mindy, has not officially signed on yet. News of Gooding’s return comes after the film weathered production delays, creative overhauls and casting changes, reports ‘Variety’.

Back in March, Gooding addressed the hiccups. He told ‘Variety’ at the time, “If it could make money, I guarantee, they’re making it”.

He further mentioned, “It’s all about keeping up with what feels like the best movie for the fans. ‘Scream’ doesn’t exist without the people who enjoy it as much as they do. If people want it, they will certainly try their best to see it happen”.

Neve Campbell announced she was returning for “Scream 7” after she skipped the sixth film due to a salary dispute.

As per ‘Variety’, the film will mark Kevin Williamson’s first time directing a ‘Scream’ movie. Williamson wrote the script for the first ‘Scream’ in 1996. He came on board as director for the latest installment after Christopher Landon exited the project.

Actress Courteney Cox has circled a return for ‘Scream 7’, but has still not officially signed to play Gale Weathers again yet. New cast members will include Isabel May as the daughter of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott as well as McKenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Asa Germann. Gooding stars opposite Olivia Holt in the upcoming horror film ‘Heart Eyes’ for Screen Gems and Spyglass, in theaters February 7.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who starred in the first two movies of the ‘Scream’ reboot, are not returning for the seventh movie. Barrera was fired from ‘Scream 7’ last year over social media posts about Israel. Shortly after, it was reported that Ortega was no longer available due to her shooting schedule for Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’.

‘Scream 7’ is slated to release in theaters on February 27, 2026.

