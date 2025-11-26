Mass Jathara OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja, Sreeleela Film Online?

Mass Jathara OTT Release: The Telugu action-comedy Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, will begin streaming on Netflix on November 28. The film opened in theatres on October 31 and received mixed reactions from viewers and critics. Its digital release comes less than a month after its theatrical debut. Netflix confirmed the streaming date on its social media pages and said the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Reports say the film was made on a budget of Rs 90 crore. Sacnilk estimates show it earned Rs 15.55 crore in India and Rs 19.3 crore worldwide.

The story follows Laxman Bheri, an honest railway police officer played by Ravi Teja. He is posted to a tribal region controlled by a drug lord named Shiva. Laxman tries to stop Shiva’s marijuana smuggling route to Kolkata. The conflict turns intense as he faces local resistance and personal setbacks.

The cast includes Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Naveen Chandra, Naresh, Praveen, Samuthirakani, Nitish Nirmal, Taarak Ponnappa, Murali Sharma and Ajay Rathnam. The film is written and directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu. It is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Sowjanya. Vidhu Ayyanna handled the cinematography. The runtime is 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Mass Jathara Trailer