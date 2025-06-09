Mass Meets Myth: Akhanda 2: Thandavam Teaser Out Now – Dussehra Release Locked

The God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna reunites with blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu for their much-awaited fourth collaboration Akhanda 2: Thandavam. A sequel to the mass hit Akhanda, this film promises to take the action, drama, and spiritual fervor to unprecedented heights. Backed by producers Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the prestigious 14 Reels Plus banner, the film is proudly presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri.

On the occasion of Balakrishna’s birthday, the makers have unveiled the Teaser truly the best gift a hero could receive from his team.

The teaser stands out for Balakrishna’s awe-inspiring look a fierce and divine avatar that captures the essence of his character. Boyapati Sreenu once again proves that he understands Balakrishna like no one else, crafting a first look and teaser that elevates the star’s screen presence to mythic proportions.

The visual of the Trishul, flanked by Nandi and set against the snow-capped backdrop of Kailasam, is breathtaking and steeped in spiritual symbolism. It reflects the deep research and thought that has gone into shaping this film’s unique tone. Balakrishna’s powerful walk adds a touch of majesty, while the scenes where he hurls goons aside and the intense Trishul-neck shot are jaw-dropping. Action choreographers Ram-Lakshman have brilliantly amplified Balakrishna’s mass appeal through perfectly staged sequences.

Thaman’s background score lifts the visuals to a whole new level. His music especially for Balakrishna films continues to be otherworldly, and this teaser is no exception. The production values by 14 Reels Plus are top-tier, adding scale and grandeur to every frame.

This teaser screams passion and commitment it’s evident in every second.

The film is currently being shot in the scenic locales of Georgia, where a major sequence is underway. The makers assure that the film will bring Thandavam to theatres across India starting September 25, making it a divine Dussehra treat for fans. The teaser has already created that magical impact!

Akhanda 2: Thandavam stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha, and Aadhi Pinisetty (as the main antagonist). The film is helmed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, with presentation by M Tejeswini Nandamuri. The music is composed by S. Thaman, cinematography by C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detake, editing by Tammiraju, action choreography by Ram-Lakshman, art direction by A.S. Prakash, and marketing handled by First Show, with Vamsi-Shekar as the PRO.