Master Raju shares cherished throwback picture with late Asrani from ‘Uljhan’

Mumbai, Nov 10 Actor Master Raju shared a nostalgic memory as he posted a memorable picture with the late veteran actor Asrani from the 1975 film “Uljhan.”

Master Raju took to Instagram, where he shared a still from “Uljhan”, a suspense thriller film directed by Raghunath Jhalani. It stars Ashok Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Asrani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Sulakshana Pandit, and Ranjeet.

Expressing his fond remembrance, he captioned the post: “Swargiya Asrani ji ke saath ek aur yaadgar tasveer. Film “ULJHAN” (1975) (Another memorable picture with the late Asrani ji from the film “Uljhan” 1975.)”

Talking about “Uljhan,” the film is a remake of the 1959 murder mystery Kangan starring Ashok Kumar and Nirupa Roy with a twist about the identity of the killer. The 1975 film revolved around a murder investigation conducted by a police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) who doesn't know that the killer is closer to home. The movie marked the acting debut of singer/actor Sulakshana Pandit.

It was in October, when renowned comic actor and Bollywood veteran Asrani passed away at the age of 84. As per his manager and close friend, the actor passed away due to a chest infection.

The official Instagram account handler of the actor had shared a post with regard to the actor's demise.

They wrote, "The news of the passing of the king of comedy, the great actor Asrani ji, who ruled over millions of hearts, has plunged us all into deep sorrow. He gave Indian cinema a new identity with his unique acting, simplicity, and humor. The life he breathed into every character will forever live on in our memories. His passing is not just a loss for the film industry, but for everyone who ever smiled at his acting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti".

Talking about Master Raju, he is known for his work in Gulzar's Parichay, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi, and Yash Chopra's Daag: A Poem of Love, to name a few. Over the years, he has acted in around 200 films and a few television series.

