'MasterChef Australia' judge Andy Allen loves the 'beautiful & chaotic' bustle of India

Mumbai, July 31 Celebrity chef Andy Allen, the winner of ‘MasterChef Australia 4’, who serves as a judge on the cooking-based reality show, has spoken about his love for India.

Andy Allen, who won the ‘MasterChef Australia’ trophy in 2012, has had an inspirational journey on the show from a passionate contestant to a judge.

While revisiting his travels in India, Andy shared: “I think for me, India was always a place that I've wanted to visit. And it's so crazy that even when I was a contestant in 2012, I was introduced to how big the show was in India, the amount of support that I received during and after the show, being a contestant was crazy.”

He shared that nothing really lined up until late last year when he came over for the first time. He continued: “I love India, I love the hustle and bustle. I love how beautiful and chaotic it can be all at the same time. And I love the people and the food.”

For him, the last trip was really special because he was able to represent Australia and what Australian food is to the people of India.

“So crazy that I didn't go over there for 12 years! Now I've been over there three times in the space of six months. So I hope that this continues on and just snowballs. Because every time I go back, I just fall in love with it, even more and more,” he added.

‘MasterChef Australia’ season 16 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor