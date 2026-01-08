MasterChef India pays tribute to specially-abled contestants, salute their unbreakable sprit

Mumbai Jan 8 With MasterChef India unfolding its new season this year, it will be seen celebrating stories, and seen honouring the spirit of differently abled contestants.

The latest episode features Manisha Sharma, whose relationship with cooking goes far beyond passion. Sharing her deeply personal story, Manisha revealed, “I made cooking my therapy. When I was 14, I went into a coma. I was given heavy dosages and later diagnosed with secondary Parkinson’s disease. Cooking is like magic for me. If I am told to do something today, it automatically happens in the kitchen. There is no issue.”

Her words left the judges visibly moved, as she demonstrated how the kitchen became her path back to control, confidence, and joy.

Responding to her journey, Chef Ranveer Brar recited a powerful verse that echoed through the studio, “Dukhde jeeve jalde vekhe, chalde sooraj dhalde vekhe… mainu data sab kuch ditta, kyun na shukar manava.” The moment captured the essence of gratitude, faith, and perseverance that define this season.

The season also honours Ratna Tamang, a Nepali chef who lost both hands in an accident in 2015 and continues to pursue his love for cooking with extraordinary determination. A standout contestant this season, Ratna has openly documented his MasterChef journey, sharing how he prepared a simple noodle dish at the auditions to express his bond with cooking. His presence reinforces the show’s belief that ability is not defined by limitation, but by intent.

Also featured on the show is Hussain, the well-known face behind Hyderabad’s popular Hussain Pan Parlour. Operating from a wheelchair, Hussain brings confidence, skill, and calm command to the MasterChef kitchen, reminding everyone that excellence has no fixed form.

In a rare and emotional moment, all three judges salute these specially abled contestants, honouring them with the signed MasterChef apron as a mark of respect. Chef Vikas Khanna called them “real heroes,” while Chef Ranveer Brar later shared on social media, “Stories of power. Woh kainchiyaan hamare par kya kaategi… hum paron se nahi, hauslon se udte hain.”

